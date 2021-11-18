Erie Zoo loses accreditation; zoo staff comments on what this means for the zoo

The Erie Zoo lost its formal accreditation.

The Association of Zoos and Aquariums uses those standards to establish the quality that marks the country’s top zoos.

We spoke to Erie Zoo Spokesperson Emily Smicker about the zoo’s loss of accreditation and its affect on the zoo.

“One of the concerns that they did bring up was some of our zoological designs — not in reference to the well-being of the animals or what is needed — but we are an older zoo so some of our designs, we did not meet the AZA standards of modern zoological design is how they referenced it. Some of our exhibits look a little outdated, however we are obviously in the process of updating them,” said Emily Smicker, event coordinator, Erie Zoo.

The zoo can re-apply for accreditation in 2022.

