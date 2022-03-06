The Erie Zoo opened their doors to the public on March 5. kicking off their first day of the season.

Staff members were thrilled to see the community back on the grounds after closing in November to end the 2021 season.

The animals were seen active and interacting with visitors as crowds swept through the walkways.

The zoo expected a good turnout, but they were amazed by the support they received from the community.

“This new season you’re going to see a lot of fun things going on. We of course have all of our classic fun with our camps and our classes. We’re going to have a lot of fun events this season, as well as some new ones we’re throwing in, and the old ones, and then we also have a lot of new exhibits coming, as well as exhibit renovations,” said Emily Smicker, Marketing and Event Coordinator of the Erie Zoo.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Click here to stay up to date with events happening at the Erie Zoo.