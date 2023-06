A popular family is absent from its exhibit at the Erie Zoo.

Orangutans Dasa and Otis were removed from their habitats last Wednesday. Zoo officials report Otis, Dasa’s son, was showing signs of a suspected illness.

The zoo said Otis was fatigued, lacked appetite and had abdominal discomfort.

Otis underwent veterinarian treatment behind the scenes, and the zoo said he is expected to make a full recovery.

The zoo hopes the orangutans will be back in their habitat next week.