Erie Zoo opens for the 2020 season

Lions and tigers and red panda bears made their way out into the snow today for the season opening of the Erie Zoo.

The weather might be frightful, but guests are surely enjoying the Erie Zoo today at it’s grand reopening. Some of the zoo’s furry friends like little Thumper also enjoyed the reopening.

Guests were treated to an extra special occasion for leap day with a frog theme and plenty of free activities and free admission thanks to UPMC Health.

“From 10 to 2 there’s going to be a lot of activities. We have everything from free refreshments from Tim Hortons and Millcreek Coffee while supplies last. We have camp sign ups. We have concession area. We got free carousel rides thanks to Agresti Real Estate,” said Emily Smicker, Marketing and Events Coordinator for the Erie Zoo.

There may have been a few inches of snow on the ground, but that didn’t stop the animals from getting out and playing.

“A lot of big cats love the snow, so you’re definitely going to see the lynx and probably the leopard or the tiger. The otters absolutely adore the snow,” said Smicker.

Part of the celebration was educating the public about animals and conservation. Children are able to attend summer camps to learn and interact more with the animals.

“The zoo offers a really wide variety and diverse variety of camps for ages 4 to 13-year-old, and also for 11 to 17-year-olds in our junior zookeeper program. We offer a lot of different themed camps in the summer. One of our most popular ones is the dinosaur camp. We’re also running a superhero camp this summer. We usually have a lot of fun activities, crafts, games and of course visits by some of our animal ambassadors during the summer,” said Grace Lewis Outreach Specialist for the Erie Zoo.

The zoo held a special camp sign up promotion for guests attending the celebrations.

“You can also sign up online, or you can call the Erie Zoo and they can help you sign up there, or you can even stop into the Erie Zoo office and they can help to sign you up as well,” said Lewis.

Don’t let the weather stop you from coming out. The zoo is fine whether it’s rain, snow or shine.