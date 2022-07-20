July 20 was the opening day for a new primate exhibit at the Erie Zoo. This new exhibit will provide educational opportunities for visitors as well as honor the lives of community members.

Here is more on the exhibit, as well as what visitors can expect.

It was an exciting day for the Erie Zoo as they opened their new primate exhibit. It was also an emotional day for some visitors whose family members are being honored.

Wednesday was the grand opening of the Hilbert Family Primate Habitat at the Erie Zoo.

The exhibit showcases two new species for the community to view.

“These are black colobus monkeys. They’re an African species and as you can see they’re a lot of fun. They spend much of their time off the ground climbing around and jumping from platform to platform. So they’re a very exciting exhibit,” said Scott Mitchell, Development Director of the Erie Zoo.

The primate exhibit also comes with features for the community to enjoy at the zoo and for special occasions.

“We’ve got this patio that we’re on now, the raised viewing areas down below, and then of course the large patio which will also be open for things like rentals like birthday parties and weddings,” said Mitchell.

As visitors walk along the raised viewing area, they will see plaques honoring the lives of community members that have passed away such as Benjamin Hynes.

Hynes’ mother told us her thoughts on the zoo honoring her son.

“It means a lot to have a place to come and remember our son. A place to see the monkey’s play like he was climbing on everything. Benjamin he was almost two before he passed away, and he was just like these guys climbing on everything, and I know that he would have really enjoyed coming to the zoo and seeing all the animals especially the monkeys,” said Jessica Hynes, Mother of Benjamin Hynes.

Staff of the Erie Zoo are happy to continue providing fun and educational opportunities for their visitors.

“Our community really expects the zoo to continue to improve and grow each year, and this is the next step in continuing the process of making the zoo an even better place,” said Mitchell.

The development director is hopeful that more monkeys will eventually join the colobus monkeys.