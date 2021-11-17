Erie Zoo operating without formal accreditation

For the first time in decades, the Erie Zoo will be operating without a formal accreditation.

The Association of Zoos and Aquariums uses those standards to establish the quality that marks the country’s top zoos.

At this time, we do not know specifically where the Erie Zoo fell short but staff members are promising to go through the organization’s suggestions seriously.

The Erie Zoo can apply for re-accreditation in 2022.

In a statement, Erie Zoo spokesperson Emily Smicker says that the loss of the accreditation will not affect the Erie Zoo’s conservation programs or the visitor experience with the animals.

