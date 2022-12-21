The orangutans at the Erie Zoo got the chance to celebrate Christmas Wednesday morning.

Orangutans Dasa and Otis become like children on Christmas morning, according to Erie Zoo staff members.

The exhibit is decorated for the holidays and holds presents for the animals to open. The apes love to dig through the gifts and will find food, blankets, or toys.

“They have such a great time. You can see the excitement, you can see the energy, and it’s really exciting to see the engagement, the curiosity, and how intelligent this species is as they explore all these different elements throughout the whole exhibit. They notice every difference, every change, they want to explore every little thing,” said Emily Smicker, marketing and events coordinator, Erie Zoo.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The annual orangutan Christmas party is a private event held for select volunteers and staff only.