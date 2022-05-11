Renovations are taking place at the Erie Zoo to provide visitors with more opportunities to learn about animals.

The Erie Zoo is planning on welcoming visitors back into the main building after undergoing a million dollar renovation that includes animals that residents have not seen since the closing.

Staff at the zoo shared what it means to provide the community with more opportunities to learn about various animals.

“The community really does expect improvements for their zoo every year. So that’s always a challenge, and fortunately because of donors we’ve been able to provide some new exhibits and new renovations,” said Scott Mitchell, Development Director at Erie Zoo.

The Erie Zoo staff looks forward to welcoming the community to view the newly renovated amenities.