Erie Zoo prepares for opening day on Saturday

While the Erie Zoo was closed off to the public for winter, staff and volunteers stuck around.

The staff at the Erie Zoo were hard at work all winter getting things ready for opening day on Saturday.

Today, we took a look behind the scenes at what’s been happening as the zoo leads up to opening day. The staff focused on three major projects this winter to benefit the animals. There’s also been planning for possible new things coming to the zoo this season.

To learn more about the Erie Zoo’s projects, you can watch Odessa Meredith’s full digital exclusive right here.