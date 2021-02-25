Erie Zoo prepares for Saturday’s opening day

The Erie Zoo will open its gates for the first time this season on Saturday. This year, Erie Zoo officials are hoping to find creative ways to bring in revenue from last year’s loss.

It’s time for some Wild Stuff as the Erie Zoo will open its gates for the first this season starting Saturday at 10:00 a.m. and admission will be free.

It was a “wild” 2020 season for the Erie Zoo, but CEO Scott Mitchell says this year brings hope.

“We’re more patient this year. We’re still looking at a lot of events that we would do in June and maybe in August.” Mitchell said.

Right in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Erie Zoo closed its doors for three and a half months, causing a drastic loss in revenue.

Mitchell says he hopes to focus on more socially distant events and fundraisers in the upcoming year.

The Erie Zoo is also expected to continue it’s expansions on the otter and monkey exhibits. The long-awaited giraffe exhibit will take another year to finish.

Animal care staff say they’re ready for this year’s challenges after overcoming last year’s adversities.

“Going into this year, we learned that you never quite know what you’re going to expect. We need to be able to be very flexible and change with the times if we need to.” said Roo Kojancie.

The Erie Zoo will also open with capacity restrictions in place.

“I’m really hoping in a few months here, we’ve got enough people vaccinated that we can really, honestly, start getting out more and get to that 70-80% level.” said Erie Mayor Joe Schember.

If you’re planning on heading out to see your furry friends, you must reserve your tickets ahead of time before opening weekend.

