Erie Zoo raises over $125,000 during telethon

The Erie region has opened up it’s heart and wallet to help the Erie Zoo today.

In partnership with Erie Community foundation, JET 24 hosted a day long pandemic relief telethon to benefit the zoo.

The Erie Zoo remains closed due to COVID-19 bringing in little to no money.

In the meantime they still have to provide basics like food and medical care for the animals along with paying essential staff members.

Donations were made on the phone and online totaling at least $125,000 with more to still be counted.

“What an amazing day beyond what we could have expected. It just really shows you love the affair this community has with it’s zoo,” said Scott Mitchell, Erie Zoo CEO/President.

WQLN provided the facilities for the telethon. An official total is expected later this week.