Erie Zoo reopening Saturday; opening weekend tickets are free

The Erie Zoo is set to reopen this Saturday.

Tickets for opening weekend are free to the public, however, the zoo is still expected to have a limited capacity and social distancing measures.

This year, the Erie Zoo expects to step up on fundraising efforts and finding creative ways to bring in revenue.

Erie Mayor Joe Schember announced during his weekly news conference Thursday the necessity of supporting local businesses.

Thank you to Mayor Schember and team for hosting your press conference at the Erie Zoo today! 🐯 Though time-slots for… Posted by Erie Zoo on Thursday, February 25, 2021

“We’ve been kind of separated and staying at home not seeing anything. The fact the zoo is opening back up is incredible, something for the family to do,” said Mayor Joe Schember, D, City of Erie.

Tickets are already sold out for Saturday, but there are still some available for Sunday.

Visit eriezoo.org to purchase tickets.