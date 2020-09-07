Erie Zoo sees busy Labor Day Weekend

The Erie Zoo saw a busy Labor Day Weekend.

According to the staff at the Erie Zoo, the weekend proving to be a successful one with Sunday selling out.

One staff member said that she doesn’t predict a major turn out today, but the staff member is thankful for the busy weekend.

Currently there’s a limited number of reservations due to the COVID-19 precautions.

Guests are now being asked to schedule a visit ahead of their visit.

“We’re hoping to have a good crowd, but you know, yesterday I think it was the big crowds of course. Think more families do picnics today. We’re still here,” said Amie Fritz, Assistant Food Supervisor.

An official end date for the Erie Zoo’s 2020 season has not been announced yet.