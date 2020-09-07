Erie Zoo sees busy Labor Day weekend















The Erie Zoo is seeing a busy Labor Day weekend.

According to zoo staff, the weekend is proving to be a successful one. Sunday, the zoo was sold out.

Currently, there is a limited number of reservations due to COVID-19 precautions. Guests are asked to schedule a visit ahead of showing up.

One staff member said she doesn’t predict a major turn out today, but is thankful for the busy weekend.

“We’re hoping to have a good crowd, but yesterday I think was the big crowd of course. I think more families do picnics today. We’re still here,” said Amie Fritz, assistant food supervisor.

An official end date for the Erie Zoo’s 2020 season has not been announced yet.