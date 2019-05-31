Erie Zoo shows off big equipment Saturday

You’ll find deere and gators at the zoo this weekend. But it’s not exactly what you think!

The Erie Zoo is hosting Big Equipment Day again this year. It features things like John Deere tractors, big diggers, fire engines, and other large pieces of equipment used at the zoo from time to time. The kids can hop on the equipment for some hands-on fun and plenty of photographs.

The event runs from 10a.m. to 2p.m. Saturday, June 1st. Admission to the zoo is the same as always and you can pay at the gate to get in.