Erie Zoo staff continue daily operations during Thanksgiving holiday

Here’s your daily dose of cuteness on this Thanksgiving Day!

Our crews stopped by the Erie Zoo where a staff member was in the middle of feeding the red panda cubs.

Like many places, a holiday does not stop daily operations at the zoo. Throughout the day, the zoo staff has rotated feeding schedules to allow everyone to spend time with their families and the animals.

“We’re always thankful for the community. They’ve been so supportive of the zoo throughout this whole thing, from being closed down, opening back up, new pathways to follow, time ticketing, they’ve been wonderful.” said Jennifer Salandra.