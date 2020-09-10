Erie Zoo staff rescue four chickens on the loose

Why did the chickens cross the road? Maybe to get away from the Zoo Guy!

Zoo Guy Scott Mitchell and several other Erie Zoo staff members were called into service for a report of four loose chickens in the area of Millcreek not far from the zoo.

Staff members gathered some berries and other food and went to work trying to capture the free-ranging fowl.

Eventually, they did and they were taken to the emergency vet hospital.

“We sent a team over to try to capture them, they kind of went down into the creek and, it took a little while, a few nets and some sheets, a big crate and some chicken scratch and we were able to catch all four of them.” Mitchell said.

All of the Erie Zoo’s chickens have been accounted for, so the four birds are owned by someone else. If you are missing four chickens, you’re asked to call the zoo.