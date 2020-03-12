1  of  7
Erie Zoo studying genetic components of male cat species

The Erie Zoo is studying the genetic components from one of its rare animals.

This week, experts extracted genetic material from one of its male caracals. Caracals are a cat species native to Africa and the Middle East.

Zoo experts are studying how much the males produce and ways to collect, bank, and freeze the specimens. Experts say that this cat species is one of the last to be studied at the zoo.

“They have been freezing bull generic material since the 1950s and they are thawing those samples and they are just as viable as they were then. It is more the initial freezing process can be hard on them than the thawing process. As long as they stay cold, we keep everything in liquid nitrogen.” said Lindsey Van Sandt of the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden.

The main purpose is to eventually inseminate female cats.

