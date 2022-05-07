Erie residents were given the opportunity to learn about animals that are considered larger than life, and different ways they can contribute to saving these animals.

We followed residents on the behind the scenes tour at the Erie Zoo.

The Erie Zoo welcomed visitors to partake in their Rhino Day festivities where they were taken on a behind the scenes tour to learn more about rhinos.

“It’s all about teaching people all about the different types of species of rhino. Why they are endangered, and ways that you can help them,” said Emily Smicker, Marketing and Events Coordinator for Erie Zoo.

Visitors who participated in the behind the scenes tour heard from rhino experts to inform them about the larger than life animals.

“We have stations set up where you can see what they eat here, what they eat in the wild, their life span, age, that type of thing. There’s a little game that they can play here but it’s all about conservation too,” said Dar Gordon, Animal Keeper at the Erie Zoo.

Staff at the zoo shared why it is imperative for the public to know why conservation of the rhinos are important.

“Learning what you can do to help them in the wild. These guys and wild cousins and stuff like that. They are a heavily poached animal and numbers are dropping in the wild. Preserving these guys and their habitat also preserves lots of other animals including small birds, cats, all kinds of antelope and all that stuff,” said Gordon.

Children are able to participate in interactive games like the rhino ring toss while learning about how to save the rhinos.

“From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. we are going to do some mini rhino behind the scenes experiences for $25 per person. Those proceeds go to rhino conservation. You can also get some rhino ranch popcorn which is limited edition flavor. At home you can also look at our save the chubby unicorn tee shirts pre sale, and that supports rhino conservation as well as every day just coming to the Erie Zoo,” said Smicker.