Erie Zoo Telethon Raises More Than $125,000

The Erie Region came together to raise more than $125,000 in donations to help support the Erie Zoo in a local telethon.

In partnership with the Erie Community foundation, JET-24/FOX-66/YourErie.com hosted a day-long pandemic relief telethon to benefit the zoo on Wednesday with the zoo remaining closed due to COVID-19.

In the meantime, the zoo is still expected to provide basics like food and medical care for the animals while still paying essential staff members.

“What an amazing day, beyond what we could have expected,” said Erie Zoo owner Scott Mitchell.

“It just really shows you the love affair this community has with its zoo.”

