(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– The Erie Zoo announced that they will be closing early Thursday.

According to the zoo’s website, the Erie Zoo will be closing at 2 p.m. due to poor air quality in Erie County with the final admissions accepted at 1 p.m.

In addition to the early closing, some animals will be off habitat or given access to their indoor areas for their health and safety. This includes the zoo’s many different bird species as well as senior animals.

Erie County was placed under a Code Orange Alert Thursday morning, with the AQI fluctuating between 100 and 150 AQI. All of Pennsylvania was under a Code Red Air Quality Alert Wednesday.

Residents with heart or lung diseases as well as older adults, children and teens are also encouraged to take steps to reduce exposure.

