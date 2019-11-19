Erie Zoo to hold free end of the season event

The Erie Zoo is closing out their 2019 season with their first ever, free “See Ya later, Alligator” end of season celebration.

Come see your favorite animals one last time for the year on Saturday, November 23rd from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free for all ages, and there will be activities and sales throughout the zoo to help them prepare for winter.

Special activities include winter animal enrichment making in the Orangutan Building, Canadian Lynx Keeper talk at 11:30 a.m., river otter training demo at 12:30 p.m., Red Panda keeper talk at 1:30 p.m., 25% off in the Children’s Zoo concession stand, a Gift Shop sale, and carousel rides.

In addition, “The Animals are the Artist!” art show and sale will be going on at the event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Check out items painted by Erie Zoo animals and get a head start on some holiday shopping. Items purchased will benefit the animals of the Erie Zoo.

For more information visit www.eriezoo.com or the Erie Zoo Facebook page.