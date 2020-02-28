Erie Zoo to re-open on leap day for 2020 season

Animal lovers, you don’t need to wait much longer, because the Erie Zoo re-opens at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 29th for the 2020 season.

Your favorite furry friends like the African Wild Dogs will be out even if the weather is cold. You will even be able to meet some of them.

Staff and volunteers spent the winter working on several projects, including making animal beds made out of recycled materials, growing plants for animal food and training the animals in cases of emergency.

Anyone planning to attend opening day is in luck, because admission will be free thanks to UPMC, in addition to free carousel rides, free coffee and snacks.

“We’ll actually have some special meet and greets with animals and our animal care staff, all kinds of stuff going on all over the park. It’s a great day to come out even if it’s a little cold, a little snowy, you can still come out for 15 or 20 minutes and enjoy the zoo,” said Scott Mitchell, President and CEO, Erie Zoo.

The zoo will be open daily from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. until November 13, 2020.