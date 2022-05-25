The Erie Zoo is reopening their main building for the first time in more than two years.

Community leaders gathered at the Erie Zoo on Wednesday to celebrate the restoration of the main building.

Construction began in the fall of 2019 with contributions from Philanthropist Tom Hagen. The goal of the project was to restore the building back to its historical 1930s style.

The public can now visit the main building, which is home to a number of species.

“This building’s been closed for over two years now, so people are anxious. They’ve been asking when it’s going to be open, and we really appreciate that. We really appreciate how the community stood by us during COVID when our attendance was way down, the contributions, and how so far this year the turnout has been fantastic,” said Jeff Beach, Chair of Erie Zoological Board of Trustees.

The zoo will host their annual fundraiser “The Mane Event: Celebrate Africa” on June 25.