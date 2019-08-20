Erie Zoo welcomes Sparkles the Miniature Zebu

The Erie Zoo is welcoming a new addition. Sparkles the Miniature Zebu is making her debut in her new home near the children’s zoo.

Sparkles is a humped cattle that originates from South Asia. The Erie Zoo welcomed her to the Zoo after deciding Misty, another Zebu, needed a companion.

Sparkles is adjusting very well to her new home, and loves to talk, be pet, and relax.

“She’s just very active, tends to be. We really think she and Misty will get along very well. She was spending a lot of time moving and running yesterday, and Misty likes to do that as well,” said Scott Mitchell, President of Erie Zoo.

Sparkles will meet her companion Misty next week.