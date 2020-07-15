Erie Zoo welcomes three new baby lemurs

There are new kids on the block at the Erie Zoo.

Amidst the pandemic the zoo welcomed not one, but three baby lemurs. 

Maddy and Manny – the two adult lemurs had one female and two males. 

Mother Maddy gave a natural birth to the female, but needed a c-section for the boys. 

The Erie Zoo partnered with AHN saint Vincent hospital to provide a warming tray and inculcator.

“We’re opening back up which it’s great to see people back on the grounds and smiling faces. These little bundles just add to that, ” says Erie Zoo president Scott Mitchell.

The zoo plans on holding a naming contest. Mitchell says one name not on the list: “corona”. 

Click here to view a live cam of the babies from 11-a-m to four-p-m daily. 

