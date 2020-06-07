Erie Zoo zookeper hospitalized after Saturday afternoon animal attack

It was a scary scene late Saturday afternoon at the Erie Zoo after a worker was sent to the hospital after being bit by one of the animals.

According to zoo officials, the worker was feeding an orangutan, when the animal reached and grabbed him. They say this female orangutan is not known for being aggressive.

“We have never had this happen, before so obviously, we are now are going to spend some time and review those areas and look at our safety protocols and see that this does not happen in the future.” Mitchell said.

The injuries are described as non life-threatening.