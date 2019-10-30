Erie Zoo’s giraffe acclimating to new home near Green Bay

The NEW Zoo & Adventure Park near Green Bay, Wisconsin is showing off its newest resident, one you might recognize.

Erie Zoo’s giraffe, Nigel, was shipped to Green Bay as part of a giraffe breeding program.

Nigel is getting to know Zuri, a female giraffe who had been at the zoo since August.

Zoo staff says the two are getting along and that Nigel is getting to know his new surroundings.

“He is going from one side of the barn to another investigating everything. You can see him building his confidence. I think he’s pretty excited to be here. It’s good to see both of the giraffes together,” said Neil Anderson, NEW Zoo Director.

Zoo staff members are hoping to introduce the tall couple to visitors beginning on Saturday.