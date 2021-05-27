ErieBank Sports Park set to host junior hockey showcase in June

Despite the Erie Otters hockey season being canceled this year, hockey is making a come back in Erie this June.

About 110 players will be staying in Erie for the two-week series. The players showcasing their talents in front of NHL scouts and members of the community.

Erie Otters forward Brendan Hoffman helped organize the PBHH Junior Showcase at ErieBank Sports Park.

“We’re looking at upwards of 30, 40, 50 scouts coming to this things, which is going to be a big deal, obviously, to the Erie community. It brings a lot of highlights to the hockey community.” Hoffmann said.

Hoffmann says once the Otters season was canceled in early April, he and other athletes started planning.

More than 100 players signed up, paying $750 to participate.

“There’s a lot that goes into it, we’re including hotels and food for all the players as well as the jerseys, and scheduling staff to work it as well.” said Tim Pagano, Event Organizer.

Pagano says he hopes this is something the Erie Community can get excited about.

“We’re going to open it up to the public so fans are going to be able to come and watch. We’re not sure, somewhere around 100 to 200 people.” Pagano said.

Hoffman says this event will not only benefit the Erie Community, but could inspire younger players.

“Being able to have fans in here, kids, big player, big names and stuff like that. Some day, it’s going to be a lot in terms of motivating them to continue on with playing hockey.” Hoffmann said.

Spectators can purchase tickets at ErieBank Sports Park.They will also be hosting an auction that the public can participate in.