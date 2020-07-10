ERIEBANK Sports Park to host Gem City Lacrosse Tournament this weekend

The Erie Sports Commission announced that Gem City Lacrosse will host a youth lacrosse tournament on Saturday, July 11th and Sunday, July 12th.

The tournament, which will feature boys and girls teams from U12 through varsity divisions, is to take place at ERIEBANK Sports Park.

The tournament directors have implemented a Return to Play guide that outlines safety measures being implementing in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tournament structure has been redesigned to alleviate congestion and minimize time spent on site.

For more information on this tournament, you can visit their website.