Erie’s 5th annual Polar Plunge

A brisk Erie afternoon didn’t stop brave participants from jumping into the water for the fifth annual Polar Plunge.

Lawrence Smith, a Crawford County Special Olympic athlete says, “It’s a proud moment you do every year and as crazy as it sounds the coldness and the enjoyment keep you coming back.”

The cold water temperatures brought back more than 600 people to create opportunities for Special Olympic athletes.

Donations that were raised through the Polar Plunge help provide uniforms and transportation for athletes.

Mike Ermer, Competition Director for Special Olympics Pennsylvania says, “Just to see smiles on their faces and for them to see just how supported they are by the college students and the Erie community, it means the world to them.”

Not only does the event raise money for a good cause, it also creates a connection within the community.

Jared Nash, a participant tells us, “It hits you in your heart, just seeing how good we can do for them and how much money we can raise for Special Olympics.”

Proceeds from the plunge will be donated to Special Olympics Pennsylvania.