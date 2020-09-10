Erie’s Anti-Human Trafficking Coalition Force holds first virtual meeting

Erie’s Anti-Human Trafficking Coalition Force held its first virtual meeting this morning.

Members of the meeting discussed what trafficking has been like since the pandemic and survivor stories.

The trend in numbers was that sexual assault cases dropped, but abuse cases are on the rise since COVID-19 from situations such as stress and little surveillance at homes.

The task force found that education on how to notice and act on these situations is needed most.

To handle this they are coming up with a series of screening questions that could be important to ask victims.