Erie’s Anti-Human Trafficking Coalition Force meets to bring awareness to ending the social issue

Erie’s Anti-Human Trafficking Coalition Force met today to bring members together to work collectively at ending the social issue.

The group brings members together from across different groups like local law enforcement, city and county officials, as well as, state officials.

The Erie based force has seen a significant increase within the group, growing from 30 members in August of last year to having more than 150 members today.

Members of the group discussed ways to work as a unified group to spread awareness and bring forward ideas to combat the issue, which is one locally.

Mercyhurst University’s Deb Davies believes talking about the issue is a step towards fighting the issue.

“Well, it is definitely a local Erie issue as is everywhere. The amount of salves or people enslaved during this particular day and age is more than it ever has been in history,” said Deb Davies, Coordinator, Anti-Human Trafficking Coalition Force.

Mercyhurst University students are also tackling this horrifying issue by establishing an official club on campus that will work with the Crime Victim Center.