Erie’s Asian Pacific American Association to screen “Minari” at Sunset Drive-In

Erie’s Asian Pacific American Association is hosting a drive-in movie at the Sunset Drive-In.

Many will have the chance to see “Minari,” an Asian-American Academy Award winning film as well as the winner of a Golden Globe award.

The organization will usually showcase their live heritage to the public, but that has changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets will be $25 per car and all of the proceeds will go to the Multicultural Resource Center.

The President of Erie’s Asian Pacific American Association says sharing her culture is a way to educate others in the Erie Community.

“It’s very important to celebrate all those who came before us. The stories they tell us and for us to tell those stories and share those stories with our future generations. Those stories need to be celebrated.” said Amanpreet Oberoi.

The event is taking place on May 25th at 9:00 p.m.

