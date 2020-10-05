Erie’s Avalon Hotel up for auction

Downtown Erie’s Avalon Hotel appears to be on the auction block.

According to the website RealINSIGHT Marketplace, the Avalon Hotel is slated to be sold at auction on October 12th.

The hotel has a minimum starting bid of $1.25 million.

According to the website, the 10th and State Street hotel features 193 rooms, two restaurants and 25,000 square feet of function space. It was built in 1978 as a Hilton Hotel.

The auction website markets the hotel as well suited for a comprehensive renovation and repositioning in the market. It’s also suggested the hotel could be used as apartments or student housing.

It was 2018 when the current owners announced the hotel would receive a top to bottom renovation and become a Doubletree Inn by Hilton.

Governor Tom Wolf provided a $1 million state grant for that improvement.