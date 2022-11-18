A local hotel has been sold at a sheriff’s sale at the Erie County Courthouse.

The Bel-Aire Hotel was sold at 10 a.m. Friday where it was returned back to the bank due to costs and taxes.

Erie County Sheriff Chris Campanelli says no other bidders were present. He says the hotel went back to the bank because it is the technical lien holder.

Campanelli has advice for anyone interested in a sheriff’s sale and what is required to be a part of one.

“Real properties that are sold at sheriff’s sale take place in the courthouse monthly, except for the month of December. Other than that it’s one Friday a month,” said Chris Campanelli, Erie County Sheriff.

Campanelli says bidders must be at the courthouse in person, have verification that you have funds available for the highest bid you would put in, and your information identification.