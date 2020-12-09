“Erie’s Best Holiday Lights” group brings community together during holiday season

Homeowners across Erie are helping residents get out of the holiday blues this year. Some are spreading cheer in their own “Bright” ways, which is needed now more than ever.

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas across Erie County.

“I love seeing kids come on by, and liking them and parents stopping in on it. I get a lot of compliments.” said Willard Blystone.

For the past seven years, Blystone has decorated his house along Cherry Street. He says this year is more important than ever.

It all started with a Facebook group and now more than 6,000 residents are making this holiday season a little brighter. The founder of the Facebook group is also a homeowner on Old Sterrettania Road.

“She just said ‘Thank you for making my holiday special.’ Every day, I think about it. This year, it’s no different. This year it’s especially important for the kids.” said Tim Shine.

For others, decorating is helping bring light to those in need.

“Have such a positive response from the Erie Community, folks like tagging, sharing, doing Facebook Live, it helps. It’s all for charity with what I do.” said Fred Wienecke.

Wienecke plans on helping other veterans, like himself, during the holiday season by raising donations for the Soldiers and Sailors Home.

If you’re looking to get into the holiday spirit, the Facebook group is called Erie’s Best Holiday Lights. It’s a great way this year to enjoy the holiday lights as many events have been cancelled.