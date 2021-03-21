Erie’s Bikefest cancelled for 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic

Erie’s Bikefest, Erie’s annual motorcycle rally, has been cancelled for this year.

Organizers issued a news release on Saturday announcing the cancellation due to “ongoing COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, which include occupancy limits, social distancing, and face mask requirements for indoor and outdoor events.”

This decision was made after consulting with the Erie County Health Department and the Erie-Western PA Port Authority

The event was set to take place from July 13th to July 18th, but organizers are hoping to bring it back for the summer of 2022.

While we understand many people will be disappointed by this announcement, we want everyone to know that we remain 100% committed to bringing Erie Bikefest back to our community- when it is possible to do so without any occupancy limits and social distancing requirements Kelly and Susan Lapping | Owners of Harley-Davidson of Erie

The organizers added that compliance with current restrictions would prevent them from presenting Bikefest at the same level and high standard that attendees have experienced for years.