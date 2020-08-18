Erie’s Black History Trail begins at the Erie Cemetery

Erie’s African American heritage has been resurrected by Mercyhurst students, faculty and local historians. They did this by establishing a trail of black history that starts at the Erie Cemetery.

Yoselin Person has the story.

“If you look around at the tomb stones, I’m sure all that these people, if they were alive now, can tell you some stories about what happened in their life,” said Celestine Davis, resident.

A site of prominent historians both living and dead. Many gathered to recognize the deep roots of African American heritage in Erie. It is a site of a cemetery because it’s the final resting place for many of the most influential black Americans in Erie.

“According to one study the most difficult city to be black. It’s important for all of us to create a more just, more equitable future for all of us to understand some of the roots of why that is,” said Chris Magoc, history professor, Mercyhurst University.

A Trail of Shared Heritage Project is a walking and driving tour of 29 sites of African American history throughout Erie County.

Erie doesn’t have a historical African American site, but this project here at the Erie Cemetery is just the beginning.

“This is a great opportunity for the community both white and black to learn about people that they didn’t know about,” said Johnny Johnson, former Erie teacher.

This project is meant to highlight the history many may not even realize has been below them for years.

“When we get to know each other we’ll understand we’re more alike than different. I hope that Erie has grown since this pandemic,” said Davis.

“That it can play a positive role in trying to redress the systemic racism with which American is now having to reckon in this whole unprecedented moment,” said Magoc.