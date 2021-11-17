Erie’s Blizzard of Blankets accepting donations Saturday morning

Local News

by: Spencer Lee

If you have any blankets stuck in storage, the City of Erie has a good use for them.

This Saturday, the City will hold their annual Blizzard of Blankets donation drive for the houseless people of the community.

Donors are asked to bring only blankets, coats and boots for people in need to use to stay warm during the winter months.

The drive will run from 9 a.m. to noon at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ at 1024 Peach St., across the street from the YMCA.

