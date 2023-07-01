One of Erie’s largest summer events has been canceled for this year.

The Eries Blues and Jazz Festival will not take place in 2023. For 30 years the Blues and Jazz Festival has been a free event taking place in Frontier Park during the first weekend in August.

Thousands of visitors flock to the park annually for nationally-renowned acts. However, this year the board has decided to cancel the festival.

Board members stated several local sponsors did step up and contribute, but members were concerned there was not enough time to prepare such a large-scale event.

They added that they want to maintain the quality of the festival, and they’re hoping the Blues and Jazz Fest will return in 2024 with the same energy as previous years.