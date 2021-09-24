Erie’s Blues and Jazz Festival kicks off Friday evening

The Erie Blues and Jazz Festival fest kicked off this evening as folks get ready for a weekend of great local and regional music acts.

On Friday night, they screened the Erie Dance Film Festival, a series of short films made by Erie filmmakers.

Saturday and Sunday will feature a main stage lineup of Blues and Jazz performances.

Folks can also enjoy visual arts, as well as dance and poetry throughout the park. Organizers decided to the postpone the event for a couple months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A lot of the local bands were already booked for Wine Festival and it was a challenge to get touring bands. So many bands are not touring because there are not enough venues for them.” said John Vanco, Director at Erie’s Blues and Jazz Festival.

The festival usually runs the first week of August.

