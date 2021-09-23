Erie’s Blues and Jazz Festival set to return this weekend

Organizers of the Erie’s Blues and Jazz Festival are preparing to bring locals to the live, outdoor event filled with entertainment at Frontier Park.

John Vanco, The director of this year’s Blues and Jazz Festival, says the event is sponsored by AHN Saint Vincent and Highmark Health. They will host a vaccination clinic at the festival.

Vanco says many will have a chance to see the main stage lineup of Blues and Jazz performances with additional programming featuring visual arts, poetry, and dance taking place through the park. Vanco says organizers of the LEAF Festival are teaming up with the festival for the first time this year.

“This year, we combined it with this festival and they have activities for the family. They have some scavenger hunts and some other family activities and education and free trees and a whole range of activities.

The festival begins Friday and throughout the weekend at Frontier Park.

