Erie’s Blues & Jazz Fest returns this Sept.

Erie’s Blues & Jazz Festival will be returning this year.

The Blues & Jazz Fest, presented by Highmark Health and AHN Saint Vincent, will return to Frontier Park September 24-26.

The 2020 festival was televised without an audience. This year, the Blues & Jazz Fest returns as a live, outdoor event, also incorporating the Lake Erie Arboretum’s LEAF Festival.

The festival beings Friday, Sept. 24, with a screening of the first Erie Dance Film Festival at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday will feature performances and workshops by Squonk Opera, along with a main stage line-up of blues and jazz performances. Additional programming featuring visual arts, poetry, dance and more, will take place throughout the park.

The artistic committee, led by John Vanco, is finalizing the festival line-up.

Next year’s event will take place in August 2022.

