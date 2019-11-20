Erie’s Chick-fil-A now reopened

Chicken lovers rejoice! Erie’s only Chick-fil-A has reopened after remodeling.

Back in September, JET 24/FOX 66 was the first to tell you Chick-fil-A would be shutting down for remodeling.

This morning, the fast food restaurant is reopening their doors after being shut down for six weeks.

The remodeling done includes a full kitchen makeover and the installation of an additional drive-thru.

The Owner of the Erie location, Casey Hartley, says plans are still moving forward for their location coming to Millcreek. He says plans have been put on hold until the winter months are over.

The Millcreek location is expected to open in the spring of 2020.