Erie’s Clara Ward, recipient of 2009 Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, has passed away

A woman who made a lasting impact on the Erie Community has passed away.

The family and local community are now mourning the loss of a woman who put the city on the map for her generosity to children.

Clara Ward died on Monday after fighting different illnesses for years. Ward welcomed thousands to see her home ten years ago during an episode of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.

Part of the renovations made during Extreme Makeover was the extension of the Youth Development Center.

Through the program, Clara took dozens of kids on different field trips. Family members said she left a lasting impact on the families and children she helped.

“You know, if anybody asked her for anything she would give it. She was just that way,” said Bennie Ward, Clara’s Son.

The family is planning to have Clara’s funeral on Saturday at the Second Baptist Church.