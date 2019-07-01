Erie’s community outreach program moves to new neighborhood

The City of Erie’s community outreach program is now moving to a new neighborhood.

Starting this month, city officials are set to reach out to the more than six thousand residents in the Academy and Marvintown neighborhoods.

During this initiative, surveyors will be knocking door to door to hear the opinions of the residents of what they believe would be best to improve the community.

“We also have to prioritize. We don’t have an endless supply of resources, so we want to work with them and say where do we start first and foremost and that’s what this initiative will help us do.” said Kathy Wyrosdick, planning director for the City of Erie.

This footprint for this project will go from East 26th to East 33rd streets behind State and Brandes streets.

The city will be working with this neighborhood over the next six months.