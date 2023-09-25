On average, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States — that’s according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

The executive director of one local organization said resources are available for all.

“We offer one-on-one counseling, it can be either phone or in person. We also offer emergency shelter services, and we offer children services children can receive the same as adults,” said Robyn young, executive director of SafeNet.

Young said reaching out for help is always the first step even if you’re afraid. Emergency planning is also discussed as it is of top priority.

“Safety planning includes talking about when you leave, how you leave, who’s around when you leave, how you’re going to leave and planning if you stay in the relationship,” Young said.

John Carlson, a defense attorney and injury and accident lawyer, said another method of safety is a Protection From Abuse (PFA) order.

“It can be a good strategy depending upon the level of disharmony between the couples. When it gets to a point of physical abuse, it probably is a good strategy,” said Carlson.

Should a judge grant a PFA, Carlson said the defendant would be ordered to have no direct or indirect contact with the recipient of the PFA.

“The teeth in the order is that the police can go out and arrest upon probable cause, the same suspicion needed to arrest for a crime. Then the person can be incarcerated and fined as a result of violating that order, so it puts people at risk of losing their freedom and their finances,” Carlson added.

He went on to say that PFAs can be put in place for up to three years.