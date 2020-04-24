Erie’s Eight Great Tuesdays summer concert series may be cancelled due to COVID-19

The popular summer concert series “Eight Great Tuesdays” might not happen this year due to COVID-19.

Organizers are looking at several different options, including a shortened or even a virtual concert. The biggest challenge is scheduling bands, because they need to be booked months in advance.

“Typically, we would have about 90% of our bands booked by this time. We had had several conversations with bands both local and outside of the region. Prior to COVID-19, we did not sign any contracts at this point.” said Brenda Sandberg, Erie-Western PA Port Authority.

Also, Harley Davidson of Erie announced today that the annual summer motorcycle rally has been cancelled.