Erie’s Faith Leaders Hold Session to Find Solutions to Racism and Racial Injustices in Local Community

Pastors from several area churches met Friday to try and find solutions to racism and racial injustice issues facing the Erie community.

It was a closed door session, but Erie’s faith leaders met with Bishop Dwane Brock leading that meeting.

Brock recently led thousands of people in a silent march through downtown Erie to protest following the death of George Floyd.

White and black church leaders met at Saint Mark’s seminary for the first of several discussions.

“We came together to take the very successful march we had to the next level,” said Brock.

“What we can do tangibly to demonstrate our solidarity and forge ahead against racism in Erie, PA,” he added.

While racism and police brutality was highlighted, other problems such as health care and education were discussed.

Bishop Brock also talked about the recent canvasing of neighborhoods to hand out masks and they plan to do that again.

“We are looking to have hundreds of people going out in the neighborhoods to hand out masks and literature about the deadly virus.”

Brock said white churches have been silent in the past on such issues so it’s important for them to participate.

The meeting had no politicians because Brock said the church has always been at the center of the community.

“It was a wonderful things when we had the march, 2,500 people, but you can’t stop there,” said Bishop Lawrence Persico.

“If we are going to make a chance, I think we all have to come together,” he added.

Brock added that they plan to have more discussions in the future and want leaders form other churches to take part too.